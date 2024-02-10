The Tiago is currently an entry-level model for Tata Motors in India

By Pradnesh Naik 11:46 am Feb 10, 202411:46 am

What's the story This February, select Tata Motors dealerships are offering massive discounts on their model lineup, including up to Rs. 75,000 off on the Tata Tiago CNG and the Tigor CNG. These savings come in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate discounts and are valid until February 29. This offers a great opportunity for customers to save on their purchase of these environmentally friendly vehicles.

The single-cylinder versions of the CNG-powered Tiago and Tigor come with cash discounts of up to Rs. 60,000 and exchange bonuses of Rs. 15,000 each. On the other hand, the twin-cylinder variants are being offered with cash discounts of up to Rs. 35,000 and exchange bonuses of Rs. 15,000. These deals aim to make these CNG cars more affordable for those looking to make the switch.

Earlier this week, Tata Motors launched the CNG AMT versions of the Tiago and Tigor models, making them the first CNG cars in India to feature an automatic gearbox. The Tiago starts at Rs. 7.9 lakh, while the Tigor is priced from Rs. 8.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The introduction of these new variants is expected to appeal to customers seeking eco-friendly vehicles with the added convenience of automatic transmission technology.