Tata Motors launches Tiago and Tigor CNG automatic variants

Feb 08, 2024

What's the story Tata Motors has unveiled the Tiago CNG AMT and Tigor CNG AMT in India, with prices starting at Rs. 7.9 lakh and Rs. 8.85 lakh, respectively (all prices, ex-showroom). The Tiago CNG AMT comes in four versions: XTA, XZA+, XZA+ dual-tone, and XZA NRG. The Tigor CNG AMT is available in XZA and XZA+ models. Both cars feature a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, 'Revotron' petrol engine combined with a five-speed AMT gearbox.

Performance, mileage, and colors of the new CNG variants

In petrol mode, the Tiago and Tigor generate 85hp of power and 113Nm of torque, while in CNG mode, the output drops to 72hp and 95Nm, respectively. Both vehicles boast a fuel efficiency of 28.06km/kg. The Tiago NRG CNG AMT sports a new 'Grassland Beige' color scheme, while the standard version gets a fresh 'Tornado Blue' paint job. The Tigor now comes in a chic 'Meteor Bronze' exterior shade.

Tata Motors's expanding CNG portfolio and sales

With these new additions, Tata Motors's CNG lineup now features Altroz CNG and Punch CNG alongside Tiago and Tigor CNG. The company has sold over 1.3 lakh CNG cars in the past 24 months, emphasizing the rising demand for alternative fuel vehicles in India. These launches further solidify Tata Motors's dedication to offering customers a wide array of eco-friendly choices in our market.