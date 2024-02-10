Both bikes roll on 17-inch designer alloy wheels

How Honda CB300R fares against Keeway K300 N streetfighter

By Pradnesh Naik 03:05 am Feb 10, 202403:05 am

What's the story Keeway has reduced the pricing of its popular offering, the K300 N, by Rs. 26,000 in India this February. With a revised price tag of Rs. 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle now rivals the Honda CB300R in the middleweight streetfighter segment on our shores. Between these two capable bikes, which one makes more sense? The Hungarian fighter or the Japanese brawler?

With eight capable offerings in the motorcycle and scooter categories combined, Keeway made a grand debut in India in 2022. However, it got a lukewarm response on our shores last year, primarily due to the higher price tags for its bikes, especially the K300 N in the streetfighter category. Now, to rectify this issue, the bikemaker has reduced the pricing significantly this February.

Design

Keeway K300 N looks more visually appealing of the two

Keeway K300 N flaunts an aggressive look and features a muscular 12.5-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, a sleek taillamp, and a digital instrument cluster. Honda CB300R sports a muscular 9.7-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp with split-style DRLs, angular mirrors, an upswept exhaust, and split-type seats with a neatly integrated LED taillamp.

Safety

The Honda CB300R gets a traction control system

Both the Keeway K300 N and Honda CB300R come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and a ride-by-wire throttle to ensure rider safety. The latter also gets a traction control system. The suspension duties on both modern streetfighters are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

The CB300R packs a more powerful engine

The Keeway K300 N is backed by a 292cc, 4-stroke, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 27.5hp and a peak torque of 25Nm. The CB300R draws power from a 286cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected mill that delivers 30.7hp of maximum power and 27.5Nm of peak torque. Both mills are paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with an assist and slipper clutch.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Keeway K300 N can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 2.29 lakh. On the other hand, the Honda CB300R will set you back by Rs. 2.4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the CB300R makes more sense on our shores with its better safety kit, powerful engine, and overall better brand value and reach.