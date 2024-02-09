River Indie rolls on 14-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

River Indie EV becomes costlier in India this February

By Pradnesh Naik 05:25 pm Feb 09, 202405:25 pm

What's the story Bengaluru's EV start-up, River, has updated the price of its popular electric scooter, the Indie. Initially launched in February last year at Rs. 1.25 lakh, the performance-oriented vehicle now costs Rs. 1.38 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) due to changes in the FAME 2 subsidy. Despite the Rs. 13,000 increase, the features and hardware of the rugged-looking e-scooter remain the same.

Next Article

Specs

Indie's features and performance

The River Indie sports a practical design with dual LED headlights, a roomy floorboard, and a single-piece seat. It comes with foldable footpegs for extra legroom. The EV has a maximum range of up to 120km in Eco mode, thanks to its large 4kWh battery pack. The scooter's mid-mounted 4.5kW electric motor allows for a top speed of 90km/h in Rush mode. The Indie has received praise for its performance, handling, and overall usability from critics and customers alike.

Accessories

Storage options and accessories available

Storage-wise, the Indie e-scooter offers a generous 43-liter under-seat compartment that can fit a full-size helmet and additional items like groceries. There's also a 12-liter front storage area for phones and other belongings. River offers various accessories for the Indie, including pannier mounts, lockable panniers, a top box mount, and a phone mount. This makes the EV one of the most practical options when it comes to storage spaces.