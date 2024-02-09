The Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux make up nearly a third of Toyota's sales in India

By Pradnesh Naik 04:11 pm Feb 09, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Japanese automotive giant Toyota has resumed despatches of its popular models, the Innova Crysta MPV, Fortuner SUV, and Hilux pick-up truck in India. To recall, the company had briefly stopped despatches on January 29, after discovering inconsistencies during its diesel engine horsepower certification testing. However, the automaker has now re-confirmed that all of its diesel engines meet the stipulated "Indian regulations."

Reason

Irregularities in diesel engine testing explained

The inconsistencies found during the testing involved the 'smoothing' of power and torque curves. However, this effect did not result in any overstatement or false claims regarding horsepower, torque, or other powertrain-related values. A spokesperson for Toyota Kirloskar reassured that "this does not have any impact on the emissions or safety of the affected vehicles." The Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux make up nearly a third of the automaker's total sales in India.

Impact

Production and orders continued amid the despatch suspension

Even with the temporary halt in despatches, Toyota continued to manufacture and accept orders for the Innova Crysta, Fortuner, and Hilux. The company spokesperson explained that "for cars that have already been despatched but have not yet been delivered to the customer, we will carefully explain to them about this condition." "We will proceed with registration and delivery for customers who opt to receive their vehicles," he added. This approach ensures transparency and customer satisfaction while addressing the identified irregularities.