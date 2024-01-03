Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R vs Ducati SuperSport 950: Which is better

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R vs Ducati SuperSport 950: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 01:44 pm Jan 03, 2024

Both motorcycles roll on 17-inch forged alloy wheels

Kawasaki has launched the 2024 version of the Ninja ZX-6R in India with a price tag of Rs. 11.09 lakh (ex-showroom). With the capable all-round supersport offering, the automaker plans to dominate the sub-1000cc segment on our shores. However, at that price point, it has to rival the updated Ducati SuperSport 950. Which one makes for a better buy? Let's find out.

Why does this story matter?

With the rise in popularity of the middleweight motorcycle segment in India, many bikemakers are trying their luck in the category. The newest to join the ever-growing list is the potent Ninja ZX-6R from Kawasaki. However, to gain the top spot in the sub-1000cc category, the bike has to rival the likes of Ducati's SuperSport 950 and the Aprilia RS 660.

The Ducati SuperSport 950 looks more appealing

The Ducati SuperSport 950 looks appealing with its sleek fairing design, dual LED headlamp units, a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a rider-only saddle, dual-barrel exhausts, and a full-color TFT instrument cluster. The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R has an aggressive design and sports dual LED headlamps, a full fairing, a clip-on handlebar, fairing-mounted mirrors, a sculpted fuel tank, split-type seats, and upswept exhaust.

Both motorcycles feature multiple riding modes and IMU-based traction control

For the safety of the rider, the Ducati SuperSport 950 and Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6r are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, a ride-by-wire throttle, IMU-based traction control, and multiple riding modes. The suspension duties on both supersport motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and an adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Ducati SuperSport 950 is a 937cc, liquid-cooled, Testastretta, L-twin engine that develops 110hp of power and 93Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R is fueled by a 636cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four-cylinder mill that generates 129hp of maximum power and 69Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, with a slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R can be yours at Rs. 11.09 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Ducati SuperSport 950 ranges between Rs. 15.75 lakh and Rs. 18.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Ninja ZX-6R makes more sense with its potent powertrain, lower price tag, and better brand reach on our shores.