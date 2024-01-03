Toyota Innova Crysta is now costlier by Rs. 25,000

Japanese automotive giant Toyota has increased the pricing of its most popular seven-seater MPV model, the Innova Crysta, by Rs. 25,000 in India. This decision follows the automaker's announcement last month to raise car prices starting in January. The capable people-mover is now available with prices beginning at Rs. 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is offered in three variants namely GX, VX, and ZX. Yesterday, Toyota increased the prices of the Innova Hycross by Rs. 42,000.

The price hike affects VX and ZX variants

The price hike impacts the mid-spec VX and the range-topping ZX variants of the Innova Crysta, with both seeing a Rs. 25,000 increase. After the adjustment, Toyota has priced the base GX at Rs. 19.99 lakh, while the VX seven-seater and VX eight-seater trims are priced at Rs. 24.39 lakh and Rs. 24.44 lakh, respectively. The top-of-the-line ZX seven-seater version will now set you back by Rs. 26.05 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

The Innova Crysta packs a reliable 2.4-liter diesel engine

Under the hood, the Toyota Innova Crysta packs a potent and reliable 2.4-liter, inline-four, turbo-diesel engine that churns out a maximum power of 148hp and 343Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired exclusively with a five-speed manual gearbox. With the updated prices now in effect, customers may also look toward the Innova Hycross, which provides better mileage thanks to its strong hybrid powertrain. It is priced between Rs. 19.77 lakh and Rs. 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom).

