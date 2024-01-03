Bajaj Chetak Premium's design, features revealed ahead of launch

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Bajaj Chetak Premium's design, features revealed ahead of launch

By Pradnesh Naik 10:47 am Jan 03, 202410:47 am

Bajaj Chetak Premium will feature an all-LED lighting setup

Homegrown bikemaker Bajaj Auto is all set to reveal the 2024 iteration of the Chetak Premium EV in India on January 5. In the latest development, the e-scooter has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its official reveal. Automotive enthusiast Yash Parate shared exclusive spy shots of the Chetak, giving a sneak peek at some of its key updates. This refreshed model now aims to compete with rivals like the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X.

2/3

New features and upgrades expected on the 2024 Chetak Premium

The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium will sport a new-age TFT instrument display, replacing the current backlit-type circular LCD unit. This upgraded dashboard will provide Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and access to functions like calls, texts, and music. Additionally, the refreshed EV will also include a remote immobilization function and a tire pressure monitoring system. The boot space will also be expanded from 18-liter to 21-liter, offering extra storage for small items.

3/3

It will promise a range of up to 127km

The updated Chetak Premium variant will feature a larger 3.2kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 127km as per IDC standards. This is an improvement over the existing model's 2.9kWh battery pack with a range of 108km. Users have reported a real-world range of over 100km in Eco mode with the current model. The top speed will be increased to 73km/h, although it is unclear if changes will be made to the electric motor to achieve this.