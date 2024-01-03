Bajaj Chetak Premium's design, features revealed ahead of launch
Homegrown bikemaker Bajaj Auto is all set to reveal the 2024 iteration of the Chetak Premium EV in India on January 5. In the latest development, the e-scooter has been spotted at a dealership ahead of its official reveal. Automotive enthusiast Yash Parate shared exclusive spy shots of the Chetak, giving a sneak peek at some of its key updates. This refreshed model now aims to compete with rivals like the Ola S1 Pro, TVS iQube, and Ather 450X.
New features and upgrades expected on the 2024 Chetak Premium
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Premium will sport a new-age TFT instrument display, replacing the current backlit-type circular LCD unit. This upgraded dashboard will provide Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and access to functions like calls, texts, and music. Additionally, the refreshed EV will also include a remote immobilization function and a tire pressure monitoring system. The boot space will also be expanded from 18-liter to 21-liter, offering extra storage for small items.
It will promise a range of up to 127km
The updated Chetak Premium variant will feature a larger 3.2kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 127km as per IDC standards. This is an improvement over the existing model's 2.9kWh battery pack with a range of 108km. Users have reported a real-world range of over 100km in Eco mode with the current model. The top speed will be increased to 73km/h, although it is unclear if changes will be made to the electric motor to achieve this.