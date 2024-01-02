Toyota Innova Hycross prices increased by Rs. 42,000

By Akash Pandey 02:38 pm Jan 02, 202402:38 pm

Innova Hycross now starts at Rs. 19.77 lakh

Toyota has started its year in the Indian market with a price revision of its popular Innova Hycross model. The MPV has become costlier by up to Rs. 42,000, depending on the variant. While the company has not revealed the reason for the price hike, it could be due to raw material price fluctuations, global economic factors, and supply chain disruptions.

The base variant witnesses Rs. 10,000 hike

The Innova Hycross's base GX variant has received a price hike of Rs. 10,000. All other variants now cost Rs. 42,000 more than last year. At the same time, Toyota has removed the GX limited edition variant from the line-up. Its waiting period currently extends to 14 months.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Check its features

With the latest price adjustment, the Innova Hycross now commences at Rs. 19.77 lakh and goes up to Rs. 30.68 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The MPV has an all-LED lighting setup, a large chromed grille, and 18-inch designer wheels. The spacious seven-seater cabin gets a panoramic sunroof, segment-first powered Ottoman seats, and multi-zone climate control. It is offered with a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup (186hp/187Nm) or a 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol engine (174hp/197Nm).