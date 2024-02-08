The largest price cut is for the Benelli Leoncino

What's the story Adishwar Auto Ride India has announced significant price reductions for select Benelli and Keeway models this February, with a reduction of up to Rs. 61,000. This follows the recent price revisions for most of the QJMotor and Zontes motorcycles. With competition heating up in the middleweight segment, these attractive benefits are likely to increase the popularity of the capable offerings.

Benelli Leoncino and 502C see a significant price drop

The largest price cut is for the Benelli Leoncino. It is now available at Rs. 4.99 lakh, a decrease from its previous Rs. 5.60 lakh price tag. The Benelli 502C cruiser also sees a notable price drop, now retailing at Rs. 5.25 lakh. It is down Rs. 60,000 from its earlier cost. With this new pricing, the 502C is more affordable than the Kawasaki Eliminator 500 (Rs. 5.62 lakh), but still pricier than Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 (Rs. 3.59 lakh).

Keeway K300 N's price slashed by Rs. 26,000

As for the Keeway line-up, only the K300 N streetfighter has experienced a price reduction. The bike is now listed at Rs. 2.29 lakh, which is a decrease of Rs. 26,000. This adjustment puts it in direct competition with rivals like the 2024 KTM 250 Duke (Rs. 2.39 lakh), Honda CB300R (Rs. 2.40 lakh), and Triumph Speed 400 (Rs. 2.33 lakh). All the mentioned prices are ex-showroom.