The Nexon EV is currently the flagship EV offering for Tata Motors in India

Tata Nexon EV available with Rs. 1L discount this month

By Pradnesh Naik 05:03 pm Feb 08, 202405:03 pm

What's the story Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs. 1 lakh on its new and updated Nexon EV this month. The popular electric SUV comes in six variants, with prices starting at Rs. 14.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers looking to purchase the e-SUV can enjoy maximum benefits on the MY-2023 stock, with cash offers, exchange bonuses, corporate bonuses, and other dealer-end offers.

Next Article

Discount details

Long-range version available with highest benefits

Tata Nexon EV's discounts apply to the MY-2023 SUV and vary by variant. The long-range version of the electric SUV has the highest offer of up to Rs. 1 lakh. The EV comes with two battery pack options: a 30kWh unit boasting a claimed range of 325km and a 40.5kWh unit with a claimed range of 465km on a single charge.

Specifications

Charging and performance specifications of Tata Nexon EV

The long-range Tata Nexon EV's single-motor setup generates 143hp of power and 215Nm of torque. It can be charged from 10% to 100% in six hours using a 7.2kW AC charger. With these performance specifications and enticing discounts, the e-SUV remains a popular choice among EV enthusiasts in India. It provides an eco-friendly alternative to traditional combustion engine vehicles without compromising on cabin space or top-end performance.