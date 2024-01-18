Mahindra Bolero Neo becomes costlier by Rs. 33,000

By Pradnesh Naik 05:12 pm Jan 18, 202405:12 pm

Mahindra has revealed an updated price list for its popular SUV model, the Bolero Neo in India. The N8 variant has received the largest hike of Rs. 33,300. The company had previously announced plans to increase the prices of its SUVs starting January 1. This latest adjustment has made the Bolero Neo more expensive across all variants, except for the range-topping N10 (O) trim, which is unaffected by the price hike.

Revised prices for Mahindra Bolero Neo variants

The new ex-showroom prices for the Mahindra Bolero Neo are as follows: The N4 variant now costs Rs. 9,89,601 after a price increase of Rs. 25,300, while the N8 variant is priced at Rs. 10,49,799 following a hike of Rs. 33,300. The N10 variant is available for Rs. 11,47,499 after a price bump of Rs. 10,000 this month. The range-topping N10 (O) variant's price stays steady at Rs. 12,15,500.

Bolero Neo's engine and transmission options

Under the hood, the Mahindra Bolero Neo sports a 1.5-liter, inline-triple, diesel engine that develops 100hp of maximum power and 260Nm of peak torque. This three-row SUV is exclusively available with a five-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear wheels via a mechanically locking differential. The SUV is offered in four different variants: N4, N8, N10, and N10 (O). It caters to a variety of customer preferences and budgets while offering an array of features and capabilities.