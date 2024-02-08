Tesla Cybertruck features an all-LED lighting setup

By Pradnesh Naik 03:13 pm Feb 08, 202403:13 pm

What's the story US-based EV maker Tesla has released the first major software update for its popular electric pick-up, the Cybertruck. This update (2024.2.3) focuses on enhancing the handling, charging, and other crucial capabilities of the EV. Although the electric pickup truck began deliveries a few months back, its software is still under development and lacks some key Autopilot features. This update aims to boost the vehicle's performance and user experience.

Upgrades

Improved handling and charging efficiency

The update brings two primary improvements: handling and charging. Tesla says the new software ensures a more consistent response on different road surfaces and greater comfort on rough winding pavements in Sports Mode or when 'Ride and Handling' is set to Focused mode. Additionally, it reduces pitch and body roll in Off-Road Mode. The update also enables "more efficient charging" by adjusting to the DC charging station's power level, allowing for better battery preconditioning.

About the EV

Here's a quick look at the Tesla Cybertruck

Cybertruck sports an angular design that is inspired by the Lamborghini Countach and Lockheed's F-117 Stealth Fighter jet. The ultra-hard stainless steel used for the EV's body panels is borrowed from Tesla's SpaceX launch vehicle. It resists scratches, dents, and corrosion. Inside, the EV pampers its occupants with a functional yet premium cabin and a massive 18.5-inch infotainment panel. The dual-motor trim boasts the longest range (547km), followed by the tri-motor model (515km), and the base single-motor trim (402km).