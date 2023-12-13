Range Rover Electric SUV in the works: What to expect

It will be built on MLA platform

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has kicked off-road testing for the much-awaited Range Rover Electric. The British luxury carmaker, a subsidiary of Tata Motors, asserts that this electric SUV will be the most hushed and polished Range Rover to date. Thomas Muller, JLR's Product Engineering Executive Director, mentioned that the company is on track to develop a genuine global luxury product, "as yet unseen in the industry."

JLR has also given us a peek of Range Rover Electric with images displaying parts of the grille, charging port, rear profile, wheel hub, and door handles. The sleek design with minimal cuts and creases is intended to boost aerodynamic efficiency. The electric SUV pledges performance on par with a top-tier Range Rover V8 and best-in-class all-terrain technology. It also boasts towing and wading capabilities that outshine other luxury electric SUVs, coupled with active road noise cancellation and cabin comfort.

The Range Rover Electric will be constructed on JLR's adaptable Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) and will include an 800V charging system. This EV framework will enable the SUV to traverse up to 850mm of water and support over-the-air (OTA) software updates. JLR is examining physical prototypes of the Range Rover Electric in diverse conditions across the globe, such as the chilly weather of Sweden and the sweltering heat of Dubai, to assess its drive system, battery pack, and chassis integrity.

The pricing and availability details of Range Rover Electric in India will be revealed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the standard model which begins at Rs. 2.39 crore (ex-showroom).