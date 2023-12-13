TVS Apache RR 200's launch likely in 2024: Expected features

The bike will rival KTM RC 200

TVS is gearing up to make a splash in the entry-level race bike segment with the Apache RR 200. It will be based on the RTR 200 4V and take styling inspiration from the RR 310. A digital render offers a sneak peek at the bike's design, featuring an aggressive front fascia, eye-catching graphics, and decals. The Apache RR 200 is set to go head-to-head with rivals like the KTM RC 200, Bajaj Pulsar RS200, and Hero Karizma XMR 210.

Key features and tech kit of the vehicle

The Apache RR 200 will come packed with features. It will come with front cowl-mounted rear-view mirrors, a compact windscreen, a low-set handlebar, sharp fairing, a sculpted fuel tank, split seats, and an upswept exhaust. Customers can look forward to a range of exciting color options. The bike's tech kit will include a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster that offers race telemetry, lean angle mode, navigation, call/SMS notifications, a crash alert system, and a low fuel alert.

It will run on an oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine

The TVS Apache RR 200 will borrow most of its hardware from the RTR 200 4V, including a 197.75cc, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The mill generates a maximum power of 20.5hp and a peak torque of 17.25Nm. The bike will feature a double-cradle split synchro stiff frame and inverted forks at the front to gain an edge over its competitors.

How much will it cost?

TVS aims to launch the RR 200 at an affordable price point. It will potentially undercut rivals like Bajaj Pulsar RS200 (Rs. 1.72 lakh), Hero Karizma XMR (Rs. 1.80 lakh), and KTM RC 200 (Rs. 2.18 lakh).