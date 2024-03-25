Next Article

They will still be sold globally

Porsche ends Boxster and Cayman availability in EU: Here's why

What's the story Porsche has officially confirmed the cessation of its entry-level sports cars, the Boxster and Cayman, in the European Union. This move comes in anticipation of new cybersecurity regulations due to take effect in July 2024. Oliver Hilger, a Porsche 718 representative, verified this news in an email to Motor1. The forthcoming rules will prohibit the registration of these models in EU markets because their electrical systems are not compliant.

The financial logic behind Porsche's decision

The primary reason for discontinuing the Boxster and Cayman models is financial. The electrical systems of these cars do not meet the upcoming cybersecurity standards. To bring these models up to code, Porsche would need to invest nearly half the amount required to develop a brand-new model, a step the company considers economically impractical.

Exceptions and worldwide availability of Porsche 718 models

Despite this halt, there are some exceptions. The Cayman GT4 RS and the Boxster RS Spyder will remain available in the EU as they are small series vehicles exempt from these regulations. Moreover, this cessation applies only to the EU market. Porsche's 718 models will still be sold in other global markets.

Effect on Porsche's finances

The withdrawal of the Boxster and Cayman models from the EU, is not expected to significantly affect Porsche's financial health. The fourth-generation Boxster/Cayman, launched in 2016, is an older product line for Porsche. However, it's important to mention that the first-generation Macan, available since 2014, has been a robust seller for Porsche with 87,355 units sold globally in 2023.

Future plans for electric and ICE models

Porsche intends to introduce an all-electric successor to the 718 model in 2025. This doesn't mean the end of current ICE models, as both electric and petrol-powered versions will coexist for an undetermined period. A similar approach is planned for two generations of Macan, demonstrating Porsche's dedication to both conventional and sustainable automotive technologies.