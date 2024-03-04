Next Article

It will have enhanced aerodynamics

Porsche to reveal 'most dynamic' Taycan EV on March 11

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:13 pm Mar 04, 202404:13 pm

What's the story Porsche is gearing up to introduce the most powerful Taycan yet on March 11. This electric sports saloon will sport a revamped exterior, better performance, and enhanced aerodynamics. Porsche's Kevin Giek, former Le Mans racer Timo Bernhard, and development driver Lars Kern will introduce the model, dubbed "the most dynamic Taycan of all time." We do not know if it will arrive in India.

Specs

New Taycan's performance and aerodynamics

The current top-of-the-line Taycan is the Turbo S Sport Turismo, with an impressive 938hp and a 0-100km/h time of 2.4 seconds. However, the upcoming Taycan is expected to surpass 1,000hp, giving the 1,005hp Tesla Model S Plaid a run for its money. To manage increased power, the new Taycan will have improved aerodynamics and downforce. A high-performance prototype was spotted on a German track in 2023, featuring a lower profile, large rear spoiler, modified front bumper, and tweaked side sills.

Stats

Nürburgring record and performance package

Kern recently took a pre-production Taycan for a spin around the Nürburgring Nordschleife, clocking in at seven minutes and 7.55 seconds. This is a whole 26 seconds quicker than his previous record in Taycan Turbo S Sport with an optional performance package. This package includes 21-inch RS. Spyder-design wheels, Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, and major updates to Taycan's chassis control system. Taycan Turbo S Sport remains the quickest electric car to lap the famous German circuit.

Price

How much will it cost?

The pricing and availability details of the upcoming Taycan will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, it should cost more than the present model which starts at £86,500 (around Rs. 91 lakh) in the UK.