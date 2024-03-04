Next Article

Indian car launches in March: BYD, Hyundai, Mahindra, and more

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:52 pm Mar 04, 202402:52 pm

What's the story Get ready for an exciting month in the Indian auto market, as March 2024 brings a variety of new car launches to suit every taste. From sporty performance vehicles to luxurious electric sedans and updated favorites, there's something for every car enthusiast. Keep an eye out for the Hyundai Creta N-Line, BYD Seal, facelifted Mahindra XUV300, and updated Maruti Suzuki Swift, as they hit the roads this month.

Car #1

BYD Seal

Mark your calendars for March 5, when the BYD Seal will make its debut in India. It offers two battery pack choices(61.4kWh and 82.5kWh) and a choice between rear-wheel-drive/all-wheel-drive, boasting a claimed WLTP range of up to 570km per charge. The minimalist cabin features a 15.0-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment panel, dual wireless phone chargers, heated/ventilated front seats, and an extensive ADAS suite. The expected starting price is Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom).

Car #2

Hyundai Creta N Line

The much-awaited Hyundai Creta N-Line is set to launch here on March 11, boasting a sporty design and enhanced performance. Its 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine will deliver 158hp/253Nm, and the potential addition of a 6-speed manual gearbox, will add to its allure. The interior will also get a revamp, reflecting the car's sporty vibe. Based on the range-topping Creta models, the N Line is likely to start at around Rs. 17.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Car #3

2024 Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra will unveil the revised XUV300 sometime this month. While pricing might be announced later, the updated car will promise a visual upgrade. A tweaked grille and bumpers, a modern lighting setup, bigger screens, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats for extra comfort, are expected. The updated four-wheeler is likely to begin at around Rs. 9 lakh (ex-showroom). This will make it a compelling choice in the competitive subcompact SUV category.

Car #4

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift

The biggest Indian carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, is likely to introduce the 2024 Swift here this March. The four-wheeler is tipped to come with multiple changes, including a revamped design and improved cabin. It will get a new 1.2-liter, three-cylinder, naturally aspirated engine with improved mileage. The mill will be linked to a 5-speed CVT gearbox. The 2024 Swift should carry a premium over its predecessor, which starts at Rs. 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom).