Next Article

Price starts at Rs. 11.45 lakh

Tata Nexon, Nexon.EV, Harrier, and Safari get Dark Edition treatment

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:53 pm Mar 04, 202401:53 pm

What's the story Tata Motors has launched the 2024 Dark variants for its popular Harrier, Nexon, Nexon.EV, and Safari SUVs in India. These updated models sport an all-black exterior theme, giving them a more aggressive look. The Dark Edition series starts at Rs. 11.45 lakh and goes up to Rs. 20.69 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Tata Motors first launched the Dark Edition in 2019 with the Harrier SUV, later extending it to other models like Safari and Nexon.

Features

Dark Edition features and pricing for Nexon

The most budget-friendly Tata Dark Edition car is the Nexon, priced at Rs. 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom). The exterior changes are purely cosmetic, featuring blacked-out alloy rims and Dark Edition badging. The interior also has a black theme, with added features like a 'Hidden until lit' capacitive touchscreen climate control panel, and a wireless charger. An Amazon Alexa and Tata Voice Assistant, offering over 200 voice commands in six languages is also available.

Specs

What about Nexon.EV?

The Tata Nexon.EV Dark Edition sports a price figure of Rs. 19.49 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. It also includes cosmetic changes similar to the Nexon, all-black leatherette seats, and Dark Edition badging.

Additions

Changes to Harrier and Safari

Harrier and Safari Dark Editions showcase a black outer theme with Bold Oberon Black colors, Blackstone interior theme, Piano Black accents, and Dark Edition logos. The Dark badging is also present on the cabin headrests. The Harrier Dark Edition is priced at Rs. 19.99 lakh, while the Safari Dark Edition costs Rs. 20.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). These special edition cars aim to improve the look and feel of Tata Motors' vehicles through an all-black treatment.