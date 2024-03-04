Next Article

It now has an upgraded 84kWh battery pack

How 2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5 differs from its predecessor

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:29 am Mar 04, 2024

What's the story Hyundai is revamping its Ioniq 5 electric vehicle (EV) for 2024, starting in South Korea and expanding to other regions soon after. The refreshed Ioniq 5 features a slightly updated grille, reshaped bumpers, and a rear wiper. Additionally, an N Line variant is being introduced, boasting a sportier body kit without added performance. The new Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 5 N Line will hit South Korea this month before reaching global markets later this year.

Facelift

Exterior changes to the Ioniq 5 and N Line

The 2024 Ioniq 5 has a marginally longer body due to the redesigned bumpers, while its width, height, and wheelbase remain the same. The rear spoiler is now 50mm wider, and there are new wheel designs to choose from. The N Line version sports unique bumpers, side skirts, and 20-inch rims with a fresh design, easily identified by the "fangs" at the front and the "N Line" badge on the grille.

Upgrades

Interior updates and additional buttons

Inside the Ioniq 5, Hyundai has added more buttons for easy access to frequently used features like ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel, and parking assist. The wireless charging pad is now more conveniently located next to the vertical cup holders. Additionally, Hyundai has adjusted the climate control buttons on the dashboard and incorporated interactive pixel lights on the steering wheel.

Changes

Improved infotainment, safety tech, and battery capacity

The revamped Ioniq 5 includes an updated infotainment system with over-the-air updates, enhanced safety technology, stronger doors and B-pillars, and increased body stiffness. Hyundai has also modified the dampers to minimize steering wheel vibrations and doubled reinforcements at the rear and underbody to reduce noise. The rear motor now has extra sound insulation for a quieter cabin experience. Lastly, the Ioniq 5 now features an upgraded 84kWh battery pack from the Ioniq 5 N, up from 77.4kWh.