Toyota's electric SUV will debut six months after Maruti eVX

Toyota to launch its first EV in India next year

09:54 am Mar 04, 2024

What's the story Toyota will introduce its first electric car in India in the second half of 2025, according to Autocar India. It will be based on the Urban SUV concept, which was previewed in December 2023. It will also share similarities with Maruti's eVX, which is set to debut by March 2025. Toyota's version is anticipated to arrive in Indian showrooms around September-October 2025, six months after Maruti's maiden EV hits the market.

Design and dimensions

Urban SUV concept closely resembles Maruti eVX

The Toyota Urban SUV concept measures 4,300mm in length, 1,820mm in width, and 1,620mm in height, closely resembling the dimensions of the Maruti eVX. The production model is likely to have the same 2,700mm wheelbase and will be built on the 27PL skateboard platform as the eVX. This platform will be heavily localized and manufactured at Suzuki's Gujarat facility in India for both domestic and export markets.

Styling

A luxurious and high-tech cabin is expected

Drawing inspiration from the concept, Toyota's electric SUV may feature bold, angular surfaces and C-shaped LED daytime running lights, complemented by a sleek, minimalist front bumper. It could also get flared wheel arches and an upright silhouette typical of SUVs. The rear design may bear a striking resemblance to the Maruti eVX. Inside, the production model is anticipated to have a luxurious cabin equipped with an extensive array of amenities, safety features, and advanced technology.

Battery capacity

Two battery pack options will be available

Toyota's electric SUV is expected to offer two battery pack options: a 60kWh unit with a range of approximately 550km. The more affordable variant with a 48kWh battery pack will provide around 400km of range. The automaker has also revealed that the SUV will be available in both front-wheel drive (FWD) and dual-motor all-wheel drive (AWD) configurations for certain markets.

Segment rivals

Toyota's electric SUV will compete against these models

Upon its release, Toyota's midsize electric SUV will compete with rivals like the Hyundai CRETA EV and Tata Curvv EV, as well as its own sibling, the Maruti eVX. Aiming to make a strong impression in India's growing electric vehicle market, Toyota's upcoming EV would focus on providing ample space, flexibility, and an extensive array of comfort features, safety elements, and cutting-edge technology.