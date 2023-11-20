Toyota Hilux pickup truck introduced with mild-hybrid technology: Check features

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Toyota Hilux pickup truck introduced with mild-hybrid technology: Check features

By Akash Pandey 02:59 pm Nov 20, 202302:59 pm

Except the powertrain, no other changes are visible

Toyota has brought the Hilux MHEV, a mild-hybrid version of its popular pickup truck, to the European market. This announcement follows the automaker's testing of prototypes in Africa earlier this year. The Hilux MHEV will be manufactured in Thailand for European consumers and is anticipated to be available in other markets shortly. Toyota assures that the integration of mild-hybrid technology will not compromise the vehicle's off-road and towing capabilities.

2/3

Hilux MHEV offers better fuel efficiency

To offer better fuel economy and lower emissions, the Hilux MHEV features a 2.8-liter diesel engine combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system, which includes an electric motor generator and other components. According to Toyota, this configuration provides improved torque assistance, smoother start/stop functionality, regenerative braking, and up to a 10% increase in fuel efficiency compared to diesel-only powertrains. The mild-hybrid components have been strategically positioned to maintain a water-wading depth of 700mm.

3/3

Toyota's mild-hybrid tech may reach India by next year

Beyond Europe, Toyota intends to introduce Hilux MHEV in South Africa, Australia, and ASEAN markets soon. The 2.8-liter diesel engine is utilized in various Toyota models, such as the Fortuner, the all-new Land Cruiser Prado, and the updated Land Cruiser 70. Toyota has confirmed that the Fortuner will be among the next models to incorporate mild-hybrid technology. The automaker could launch this technology in India sometime in 2024, but it's uncertain which model will be the first to receive it.