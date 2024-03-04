Next Article

Both bikes roll on 17-inch alloy wheels

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 or KTM 200 Duke: Which is better

By Pradnesh Naik 01:15 am Mar 04, 202401:15 am

What's the story Bajaj Auto has launched the 2024 version of the Pulsar NS200 in India with an all-LED lighting setup and a fully digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. Priced at 1.55 lakh (ex-showroom), the potent streetfighter from the bikemaker rivals the capable 200 Duke from KTM. Between these two middleweight motorcycles, which one makes more sense on our shores? Let's find out.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In 2012, KTM 200 Duke was primarily responsible for creating the 200cc streetfighter motorcycle segment in India. However, it was the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 that made the category popular by offering more value at a lower price point. Now, nearly a decade after the battle began, both Bajaj Auto and KTM have updated their contenders with MY-2024 upgrades to claim the champion's crown.

Design

Bajaj Pulsar NS200 looks more appealing

KTM 200 Duke sits on a trellis frame and has a muscular fuel tank with extensions, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, angular mirrors, a halogen headlamp unit with LED DRLs, and a slim LED taillamp. Bajaj Pulsar NS200 gets a perimeter frame and features a sculpted fuel tank, angular LED headlamp with thunderbolt-shaped DRLs, clip-on handlebar, an under-belly exhaust, and sleek LED taillamp.

Safety

Both motorcycles equipped with disc brakes, dual-channel ABS

In terms of the safety of the rider, both the 2024 200 Duke and 2024 Pulsar NS200 come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on both streetfighter offerings are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

Performance

KTM 200 Duke packs more powerful engine

Powering the 200 Duke is a 199cc, single-cylinder, four-valve, liquid-cooled engine that develops a maximum power of 25.6hp and a peak torque of 19.3Nm. Meanwhile, the Pulsar NS200 is fueled by a 199cc, four-valve, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 24.13hp of maximum power and 18.5Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties on both bikes are handled by a six-speed manual gearbox.

Verdict

Which one should you choose?

In India, the 2024 KTM 200 Duke can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 1.97 lakh. On the other hand, the 2024 Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will set you back by Rs. 1.55 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In our opinion, the Pulsar NS200 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, modern connectivity features, and significantly lower price tag.