Top features of Rolls-Royce's first-ever EV, the Spectre explained

By Pradnesh Naik 03:10 am Jan 22, 202403:10 am

Rolls-Royce Spectre features 22-inch wheels with self-leveling hub caps (Photo credit: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce, the iconic British luxury car marque, has introduced its first-ever EV, the Spectre, in India with a price tag of Rs. 7.5 crore (ex-showroom). Touted as the most expensive electric four-wheeler on our shores, the coupe draws inspiration from modern yacht designs for improved aerodynamics. Bearing a regal appearance and an opulent tech-loaded cabin, here's a look at the EV's best features.

Firstly, let's take a look at the EV's design

The Spectre boasts an elongated bonnet, a sleek side profile with a sharp-looking beltline, a fastback sloping roofline, and the broadest 'Pantheon' grille ever fitted on a Rolls-Royce. The iconic 'Spirit of Ecstasy' has also been revised to aid aerodynamics. The split-type Matrix LED headlamp design, reminiscent of the Phantom model, makes the front fascia look aggressive, while the rear gets vertical LED taillamps.

Its opulent cabin gets a wood-paneled dashboard and 'Starlight' doors

The Spectre has an opulent cabin featuring seats inspired by British old-school tailoring and a wood-paneled dashboard with an illuminated 'Spectre' nameplate. Optional 'Starlight Doors,' with 4,796 illuminated LED dots offer a unique look. It houses an infotainment system that uses an interface built on Rolls-Royce's 'Spirit' software platform. Premium embroidery with intricate piping enhances the look of the dual-tone upholstery.

It promises a range of up to 530km

The Rolls-Royce Spectre packs a large 102kWh battery pack, providing a range of up to 530km on the WLTP cycle. The EV is backed by two electric motors, one on each axle, generating a combined output of 585hp/900Nm. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 4.5 seconds. Charging the battery from 10% to 80% takes 34 minutes with a 195kW fast charger.

It features an all-aluminum 'Architecture of Luxury' platform

The Spectre is the fourth series Rolls-Royce to be built on an all-aluminum 'Architecture of Luxury' platform. The new-age spaceframe is infinitely scalable and modifiable around four fixed points, one at each corner of the EV. This allows Rolls-Royce to adjust the bulkhead, floor, cross-members, and sill panels in a way most appropriate to each product.

Its advanced brake recuperation mode allows for single-pedal driving

The Spectre has a braking recuperation function that the driver can configure by pushing a button marked 'B' on the column shifter. By activating 'Brake Mode,' braking recuperation is increased, enabling so-called single-pedal driving and even allowing the EV to come to a complete stop.