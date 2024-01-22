Is 2024 Honda NX500 better than CFMoto 650MT in India

By Pradnesh Naik 12:05 am Jan 22, 202412:05 am

Both ADVs feature an adjustable windscreen

Honda has launched the 2024 version of the NX500 in India with a price tag of Rs. 5.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model replaces the capable CB500X in the marque's 'Big Wing' lineup. At that price point, it rivals the CFMoto 650MT in the middleweight ADV segment on our shores. Which one makes more sense? The Japanese fighter or the Chinese brawler?

Why does this story matter?

With their rugged styling and go-anywhere capabilities, ADVs are becoming popular across the globe. The middleweight segment on our shores has been witnessing substantial growth in the past few years. To capture the market, Honda has replaced the CB500X with the all-new NX500. However, it has to rival the Benelli TRK 502, Kawasaki Versys 650, and CFMoto 650MT to claim the top spot.

Between these two, the Honda NX500 looks more appealing

The Honda NX500 gets an angular LED headlamp, a raised handlebar, an adjustable windscreen, a stepped-up single-piece seat, split-type grab rails, an upswept exhaust, a full-color 5.0-inch instrument cluster, and rugged-type alloy wheels. In comparison, the CFMoto 650MT features a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, a digital instrument cluster, an adjustable transparent windscreen, an under-belly exhaust, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

The NX500 comes equipped with the Honda Selectable Traction Control

To ensure the safety of the rider, both the Honda NX500 and CFMoto 650MT come equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former also gets Honda Selectable Traction Control and a ride-by-wire throttle. The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear on both ADVs.

CFMoto 650MT packs a more powerful engine

Powering the Honda NX500 is a 471cc, liquid-cooled, inline-two-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 47.5hp and a peak torque of 43Nm. Meanwhile, the CFMoto 650MT is backed by a 649.3cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled motor that delivers 55.65hp of maximum power and 54.4Nm of peak torque. Both mills are mated to a six-speed manual gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Which one should you choose?

In India, the Honda NX500 will set you back by Rs. 5.9 lakh. On the other hand, the CFMoto 650MT can be yours with a price tag of Rs. 5.29 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Despite its higher price tag, we believe that the NX500 makes more sense on our shores with its aggressive design, better safety kit, and overall better brand value and reach.