Kia's modular EV van lineup breaks cover at CES 2024

1/5

Auto 2 min read

Kia's modular EV van lineup breaks cover at CES 2024

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:39 pm Jan 09, 202412:39 pm

The PV5 comes in 5 versions

Kia Motors has unveiled its innovative electric van lineup at the 2024 CES in Las Vegas, marking its entry into the commercial van market. The Platform Beyond Vehicle (PBV) division displayed three electric concepts, with the first van, the PV5, set to start production in 2025 in South Korea. The PV5 will be followed by the smaller PV1 and larger PV7 models, all featuring sleek bodywork and swappable bodies for diverse mobility needs.

2/5

Adaptable chassis and 'life modules'

The core idea behind Kia's PBV lineup is a single versatile chassis that can support different "life modules" for various mobility demands. These modules, connected to the vehicle's base platform using hybrid electromagnetic and mechanical coupling technology, allow for quick and easy conversion from a taxi to a delivery van or personal vehicle. Kia plans to offer these life modules in standardized kits for fast and user-friendly field changes.

3/5

Five versions of the PV5

The PV5 is tailored for ride-hailing and delivery services, boasting software and data connectivity for effortless fleet management. It comes in five versions: Basic, Van, High Roof, Robotaxi, and Chassis Cab. Each version serves a unique purpose, like accommodating wheelchairs or mobility scooters in the Basic model or providing ample cargo space in the Van and High Roof. Robotaxi will be part of a future mobility service operated by Motional, a joint venture between Hyundai and automotive tech supplier Aptiv.

4/5

Expansion with PV1 and PV7

In the second phase of Kia's master plan, the company will launch two more vans. The larger PV7 will boast increased interior space and driving range, and the smaller PV1 will focus on agile short-distance logistics transportation. Both models will feature an integrated rail system on the ceiling, floor, side panels, and exterior, enabling easy customization and transition of goods between vehicles to cater to individual customer needs.

5/5

Partnerships and future mobility ecosystem

The final phase of Kia's PBV business involves incorporating the vans into the future mobility ecosystem, with a dedicated business arm offering software solutions and partnerships. Kia is establishing collaborations with companies like Uber and exploring robotics through its connection to Boston Dynamics for loading and unloading inventory. Additionally, the company plans to work with flying electric taxi start-up Supernal and integrate Level 4 autonomous driving for the Motional-operated robotaxi version of the PV5.