Mercedes-Benz unveils next-gen MB.OS with AI virtual assistant: What's special

By Dwaipayan Roy 12:19 pm Jan 09, 202412:19 pm

The upgraded MBUX virtual assistant uses generative AI

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled its latest operating system, MB.OS, at CES 2024. It boasts an AI virtual assistant, a 3D gaming engine, and a variety of audio and gaming partner apps. This new software, created in-house, is separate from the MBUX infotainment system and offers enhanced responsiveness and processing power. The MB.OS will make its first appearance on the production-specific version of the Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA-Class later this year.

AI virtual assistant offers enhanced interaction

The MB.OS features an upgraded MBUX virtual assistant that uses generative AI and a unique large language model for improved natural speech feedback and conversations. It offers detailed suggestions based on moods and routines that reflect the driver's emotions. The virtual assistant can summarize menus and reviews of nearby restaurants, recommend routes based on the driver's routine, book parking in advance, and even reschedule calendar events if the driver is running late.

3D navigation and driver assistance integration

Cars equipped with MB.OS will showcase 3D navigation using the gaming engine for crisp graphics and detailed driving directions. The navigation display will integrate driver assistance information such as nearby road signs and vehicles to foster trust between safety systems and the driver. It will also suggest specific roads and show augmented-reality instructions in real time. The 3D navigation presents surroundings like buildings, weather conditions, and time of day, to help drivers make better decisions.

New MBUX infotainment system with partnerships

A new iteration of MBUX will be available on vehicles equipped with MB.OS, including built-in Audible and Amazon Music. The audio system will synchronize ambient lighting, speakers, and in-seat exciters for a more immersive experience when playing Dolby Atmos-capable content. Furthermore, Mercedes-Benz has teamed up with Sony for streaming video and Antstream for arcade-style video games, with functions only accessible when the car is using Level 3 driver assistance or parked.