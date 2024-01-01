From CRETA to Sonet: SUVs launching in India this month

Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce mid-cycle updates to GLS

Several automakers in India are set to ring in the New Year with the launch of a new product. Mercedes-Benz is set to introduce the revamped GLS for premium buyers, while in the compact SUV category, the Mahindra XUV300 and Kia Sonet are slated to receivee a slew of enhancements. The popular Hyundai CRETA is also anticipated to receive its first mid-lifecycle update.

Mercedes-Benz GLS (facelift): Debut on January 8

Set to launch on January 8, the Mercedes-Benz GLS (facelift) will showcase several exterior updates. The changes include four new horizontal louvers in the grille with a Silver Shadow finish, a revamped front bumper with air inlet grilles and high-gloss black surrounds, and new tail lamps featuring three horizontal block patterns. The interior will undergo more substantial changes, including an upgraded MBUX infotainment system, glossy brown lime wood trim, a permanent low-speed 360-degree camera, and new upholstery options.

Engine options likely to remain similar

The Mercedes-Benz GLS (facelift) is expected to retain the 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, along with a 9-speed automatic gearbox and 4MATIC AWD system.

Hyundai CRETA (facelift): Debut on January 16

The Hyundai CRETA (facelift), set to break cover on January 16, will boast extensive design changes inspired by the Palisade, Hyundai's global flagship. It will offer a redesigned grille, new vertically-positioned split projector headlamps, and horizontal LED DRLs. Interior updates will include ADAS, a 360-degree-view camera, and an updated 10.25-inch infotainment system. It will also boast a new 160hp, 1.5-liter turbo-petrol engine option, joining the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

Kia Sonet (facelift): To be launched sometime in mid-January

Kia Sonet (facelift) is set for a mid-January launch with bookings already in progress. Key updates to the facelifted model include Level-1 ADAS features and a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, along with other minor interior/exterior modifications. The three engine choices remain the same, along with manual, iMT, and automatic transmissions. The diesel-manual version makes a return. In India, the new Sonet is likely to carry a slight premium and start at around Rs. 8 lakh.

Mahindra XUV300 (facelift): To arrive by end of January

Launching in late January, the Mahindra XUV300 (facelift) will be thoroughly redesigned, bringing it in line with the aesthetics of the brand's upcoming BE range. It will sport new drop-down LED daytime running lamps and connected LED light bars. Interior updates include a modern-looking cabin, a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen, and possibly a panoramic sunroof. The 1.2-liter turbo-petrol and 1.5-liter diesel engines will continue, with the addition of a new AISIN-sourced 6-speed automatic (torque converter) for the 131hp, 1.2 turbo-petrol variant.

Mahindra XUV400 EV (facelift) will also debut in late January

Mahindra's first-ever electric SUV in India, the XUV400, has faced sluggish sales. The upcoming update is poised to be the most substantial, enhancing the electric SUV's cabin with additional features to appeal to Indian customers. It will get a redesigned dashboard, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality, a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, and dual-zone climate control. The vehicle's powertrain aspects will remain unchanged, and significant exterior changes are not expected.