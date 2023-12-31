Top bikes launching in India in 2024 under Rs. 5L

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 will roll on 18-inch (front) and 17-inch (rear) alloy wheels (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

In 2024, the Indian motorcycle market is set to welcome a range of new bikes priced between Rs. 3 lakh and Rs. 5 lakh. Popular and established brands such as Royal Enfield, Husqvarna, and KTM are gearing up to introduce models in various styles such as bobber, scrambler, ADV, and streetfighter. Bike enthusiasts can expect these exciting launches to take place throughout the year. Here's a look at the top upcoming bikes on our shores.

Royal Enfield's Shotgun 650 and Scrambler 650 to debut soon

Royal Enfield plans to release two new models in 2024, namely the Shotgun 650 and Scrambler 650. The Shotgun 650, a bobber-styled offering based on the Super Meteor 650, is expected to launch in January with a starting price tag of Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The Scrambler 650, likely to be called Interceptor Bear 650, will feature a ribbed seat, raised handlebar, oval side panels, and slightly upswept pea-shooter exhausts. This scrambler model will likely sit below the Interceptor 650.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 and next-gen KTM models are also expected

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is anticipated to launch by mid-2024 at Rs. 3.3 lakh. It appears larger than the current version and includes a square TFT instrument console and an all-new 399cc engine from KTM 390 Duke. Additionally, the new-generation KTM 390 Adventure and RC 390 are expected to debut at the 2024 EICMA. The ADV will likely be priced around Rs. 3.8 lakh upon its launch, while the supersport is expected at around Rs. 4 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).