Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R's India launch tomorrow: Check its rivals

3 min read

By Pradnesh Naik 06:33 pm Dec 31, 2023

Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R rolls on 17-inch lightweight alloy wheels (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has been on a roll in 2023. It launched a slew of models, including the W175 Street, Ninja 650, Z900RS, and Ninja ZX-4R. Now, it is starting 2024 with a bang. On January 1, the bikemaker will announce the Ninja ZX-6R in India. Here's a look at the rivals of the upcoming middleweight supersport offering on our shores.

Firstly, let's look at Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R

The Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R sits on a perimeter frame and flaunts dual LED headlamps, an upright windscreen, a full fairing, a clip-on handlebar, and a sculpted fuel tank. For safety, it has disc brakes, cornering ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is powered by a 636cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, inline-four-cylinder engine (129hp/69Nm).

Honda CBR650R: Costs Rs. 8.9 lakh

The Honda CBR650R has an aggressive fully-faired design, dual LED headlights, an aerodynamic windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an under-belly exhaust, and a TFT instrument cluster. It has disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit for rider safety. The bike draws power from a 649cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine (68hp/64Nm).

Ducati Monster: Price starts at Rs. 12.95 lakh

The Ducati Monster sports a sculpted fuel tank, an oval-shaped LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, dual upswept exhaust, split-type seats, and a slim LED taillamp. To ensure safety, it gets disc brakes, dual-channel ABS, a traction control system, ride-by-wire throttle, multiple riding modes, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The tourer runs on a 937cc, liquid-cooled, L-twin Testastretta engine (111hp/93Nm).

Aprilia RS 660: Costs Rs. 13.4 lakh

The Aprilia RS 660 features aggressive semi-faired body panels, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, a triple LED headlight setup, 17-inch designer wheels, and a slim LED taillight. For rider safety, the motorcycle has disc brakes, cornering ABS, an IMU-based traction control system, a ride-by-wire throttle, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. It is backed by a 659cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine (101hp/67Nm).

Suzuki Katana: Priced at Rs. 13.61 lakh

Suzuki Katana has a muscular fuel tank, an LED headlamp, a wide handlebar, an upswept exhaust, a stepped-up single-piece seat, and a sharp tail section with an LED taillight. It gets disc brakes on both wheels, cornering ABS, Suzuki Traction Control System, three riding modes, inverted front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The bike is fueled by a 999cc, inline-four, liquid-cooled engine (150hp/106Nm).