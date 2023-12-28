Mahindra's XUV400 electric SUV to get Pro versions in India

Mahindra's XUV400 electric SUV to get Pro versions in India

By Rishabh Raj Dec 28, 2023

The new variants will be called EC Pro and EL Pro

Mahindra is gearing up to launch new Pro versions of its XUV400 electric SUV. They will rival the Tata Nexon EV LR, MG ZS EV, and Hyundai Kona Electric. The company's debut electric SUV hit the market earlier this year and recently received an update. The forthcoming EC Pro and EL Pro variants may either join or replace the existing EC and EL trims.

Feature additions in the new XUV400 Pro variants

The anticipated Pro models will boast sought-after features like rear AC vents and a 10.25-inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. They will also feature Adronox Connect UI, Alexa voice assistant, wireless charger, rear USB charging port with OCPI integration, and a fully digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster. Dual-zone climate control from the XUV300 should be available in the XUV400, starting with the EC Pro variant.

Design updates of Mahindra XUV400

It remains unclear whether Mahindra will release the updated XUV400 with its current body style or the facelifted design seen in testing alongside the XUV300. The XUV400 shares the same body shell as the XUV300 but features a slightly different front façade with a blanked-off front grille and a unique LED DRL signature. The rear end gets a design refresh with a 20cm length increase and proportions akin to the SsangYong Tivoli.

Motor and battery specifications

Under the hood, the Mahindra XUV400 sports an electric motor delivering 148hp power and 310Nm torque. The EC Pro variant will come with a 34kWh battery pack, while both EC Pro and EL Pro shall feature a 39.5kWh battery. The real-world range will be around 250km for the 34kWh pack and 290km for the 39.4kWh unit, with a top speed of 150km/h.

Dimensions and battery charging speed

The battery can be charged from 0-80% in 50 minutes using a DC fast charger. For 100% it requires 6.5 hours when charged with an optional 7.2 kW/32A outlet and 13 hours with a 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket. The XUV400 measures 4,200mm in length, 1,821mm in width, and has a 2,600mm wheelbase with a 378-liter boot.