Ather 450X Apex to be launched on January 6

By Rishabh Raj 12:09 pm Dec 28, 2023

The 450X Apex is being touted as the fastest electric scooter in Ather's lineup

Ather Energy is gearing up for a live event on January 6 to unveil its latest flagship scooter, the 450X Apex. The electric scooter brand is already taking bookings against a token amount of Rs. 2,500. To reserve the new scooter, customers can visit Ather's website. The deliveries of the 450X Apex in India are anticipated to start in March 2024.

450X Apex to feature new riding mode and brake regeneration

The 450X Apex will introduce a new riding mode called Warp+, which is expected to replace the current Warp mode on the 450X. This upgrade will make the 450X Apex the fastest electric scooter in Ather's lineup, as the current 450X can go from 0-40km/h in just 3.3 seconds. Additionally, the scooter is likely to offer multiple levels of brake regeneration, enabling riders to use the throttle for brake regeneration instead of traditional brakes.

Cosmetic upgrades and family scooter in Ather's pipeline

As of now, it's uncertain if Ather Energy will modify the battery pack and electric motor. However, cosmetic enhancements such as transparent panels or new color schemes are anticipated for the 450X Apex. In addition to this model, Ather has confirmed they are developing a family scooter set to launch in India in 2024. This larger, more practical vehicle will be positioned above the 450S in Ather's lineup, with battery and motor specifications yet to be disclosed.