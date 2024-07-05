In brief Simplifying... In brief A Pune teenager, who crashed a Porsche under the influence of alcohol, killing two, was initially granted bail with conditions including writing an essay on road safety.

Public outrage led to stricter bail terms and his transfer to an observation home, but the High Court later released him into his aunt's care.

Meanwhile, his father and bar staff, accused of enabling the minor's actions, face charges under the Juvenile Justice Act.

Teenager submits essay on road safety

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:17 pm Jul 05, 2024

What's the story The 17-year-old boy involved in the Pune Porsche crash, which claimed the lives of two tech professionals, has submitted a 300-word essay on road safety to the Juvenile Justice Board as part of his bail conditions, an official reported on Friday. According to the official, he handed in the essay to the JJB on Wednesday, news agency PTI said. To recall, last week the teenager was released from an observation home after the Bombay High Court declared his detention unlawful.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The teenager allegedly under the influence of alcohol crashed a Porsche into two software engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, killing both on May 19. Hours later, the JJB placed the boy under the care of his parents and grandfather. Within 15 hours, the teen was granted bail on certain conditions, including undergoing psychiatric evaluation and treatment, working alongside traffic police for 15 days, and writing a 300-word essay on the "effect of road accidents and their solution," among others.

Legal proceedings

Public outrage leads to bail order amendment

Notably, nationwide outrage had erupted over the lenient bail terms, prompting police to seek an amendment. On May 22, the JJB ordered the minor to be sent to an observation home. Last week, the Bombay High Court, granted bail to the juvenile accused. The court ordered the release of the minor into the care and custody of his paternal aunt. The court has also directed that the minor's sessions with the psychologist should continue.

Court order

CCL's age not considered: HC

The bench noted the JJB's remand orders were illegal and beyond its jurisdiction. The minor's paternal aunt had approached the HC, alleging his unlawful detention in an observation home. The court said amid the "kneejerk reaction and the public outcry, the CCL's age was not considered." "The CCL is under 18 years old. His age needs to be considered," the bench said.

Other accused

Teen's father granted bail

In June, a sessions court in Pune granted bail to the father of the juvenile. Despite being granted bail, he remains in custody due to additional accusations, including tampering with blood samples for alcohol tests and coercing his driver to falsely confess to the accident. The court also granted bail to five people, including the owner and managers of two bars, who were accused of serving alcohol to underage patrons.

Background

Other charges against accused

The legal proceedings have uncovered several layers of allegations. The main case focuses on the accident, with additional charges against the juvenile's father and the bar establishments. These include allowing the minor to drive without a valid license and serving alcohol to him. The father is charged under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act) for cruelty to a child, while the bar staff face charges under Section 77 for supplying intoxicating substances to a minor.