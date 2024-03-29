Next Article

Porsche Mission X rolls on designer forged alloy wheels

Porsche considers all-wheel-drive for its flagship electric hypercar, Mission X

By Pradnesh Naik 03:34 pm Mar 29, 202403:34 pm

What's the story Porsche, the renowned supercar maker, is contemplating a significant hardware modification for its potential flagship model, the Mission X. This all-electric hypercar concept was unveiled in June 2023 to commemorate Porsche's 75th anniversary. Initially introduced with a rear-wheel-drive layout, the street-legal vehicle might transition to an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system if approved for production later this year. The shift toward AWD aims not to enhance performance but to increase efficiency.

Efficiency enhancement

AWD system to boost energy recovery, extend range

Michael Behr, the project manager for Mission X, has stated that an AWD system would significantly improve energy recovery and extend the vehicle's range. In a conversation with the Australian magazine Which Car, Behr explained, "It's an electric car and you need a four-wheel-driven car to recuperate a lot of energy [for the battery] to have a bigger range on the Nordschleife, not just for one lap, maybe for three laps."

Range estimation

Hypercar's range and performance expectations

Behr acknowledged that three laps on the nearly 21km Nurburgring Nordschleife track would equate to a range of up to 63km. However, he clarified that this estimate was based on a driver who could extract maximum performance from Mission X. The electric hypercar is expected to have a significantly higher range when driven at normal speeds, without compromising its performance.

Battery constraints

No oversized battery for Mission X, says Porsche

Porsche has ruled out the incorporation of an oversized battery to extend the range of Mission X, as it would increase weight and negatively impact performance. The concept version of the hypercar, measuring only 4,498mm long, presents packaging challenges for a larger battery. Behr noted that the wheelbase would be modified for a production version compared to the concept which measured 2,730mm between the axles.

Charging power

Mission X's battery and charging capabilities

The concept version of Mission X housed a centrally located battery behind the seats with direct oil cooling. It was designed with a 900V system architecture to facilitate charging speeds roughly twice as fast as the pre-facelift Taycan Turbo S. The updated electric sedan now supports 320kW charging power instead of 270kW and can recharge the battery from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes.

Production criteria

Porsche's benchmarks for greenlighting Mission X

Porsche has set specific benchmarks for approving Mission X for production. The vehicle must produce more downforce than the 911 GT3 RS and boast a power-to-weight ratio of 1:1. It must also surpass the charging speed of a Taycan Turbo S and set a record for a street-legal production car around the Nurburgring, currently held by the Mercedes-AMG One with a lap time of 6 minutes and 35.18 seconds.