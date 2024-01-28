Achievement

Overcoming limitations of existing EV chargers

Although a start-up called Gravity has recently announced an EV charger that was claimed to charge batteries in five minutes, the problem is that existing EVs and their batteries aren't designed for such rapid charging. But Cornell University researchers have addressed this issue by creating a new fast-charging EV battery capable of handling the heat and power needed for quick charging, making it a potential game-changer for the industry.

Process

Indium-based anodes for faster charging

To develop the anodes in the new fast-charging lithium battery, the researchers utilized indium—a metal commonly found in touchscreens and solar panels. For such batteries, anodes generally use graphite coated on copper. Indium is known to enable faster charging and storage of electricity in batteries. With this technology, consumers might not need to buy high-range batteries, as they can swiftly recharge their EVs when necessary, potentially making EVs more affordable.

Insights

Implications for adoption in EVs

The widespread adoption of this fast-charging battery technology could result in smaller batteries with less than 500km of range being used in EVs, making them more affordable. However, this raises the question of whether consumers would prefer an EV with a smaller battery that needs frequent recharging or continue using petrol/diesel-powered cars. The success of the new battery could be a turning point for increased EV adoption, but only time will tell.