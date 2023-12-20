Mahindra BE Rall-E EV in the works: What to expect
Mahindra is readying its BE Rall-E electric SUV coupe, an off-road version of the BE.05. In the latest development, a near-production-ready prototype has been spotted doing test runs in India, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. Mahindra's new generation of electric vehicles includes the BE series, such as the BE.05, BE.07, BE Rall-E, and BE.09, as well as the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Additionally, the carmaker is developing the Thar.e, which promises to be another exciting offering.
Design and features expected on Mahindra BE Rall-E
The BE Rall-E will be similar in size to the BE.05 EV but with an off-road-focused design. It will feature round headlamps set in a deep cavity, a sturdy front bumper with a tow hook, and skid plates at both ends. Its side profile will showcase thicker cladding and off-road tires. At the rear, a single-strip LED DRL will be available. The company will also provide off-road accessories like a roof-mounted carrier.
Expected specifications and performance
Built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, the BE Rall-E will be consistent with their upcoming next-gen electric SUVs. However, it may feature modifications for off-roading, such as increased ground clearance with larger tires and a sturdier suspension setup. The e-SUV could get a 60kWh or an 80kWh battery pack, in both single-motor and dual-motor configurations. With the BE.05 set to launch in October 2025, the BE Rall-E could follow in the subsequent months, targeting a niche market.