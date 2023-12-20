Mahindra BE Rall-E EV in the works: What to expect

1/3

Auto 2 min read

Mahindra BE Rall-E EV in the works: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 02:52 pm Dec 20, 202302:52 pm

Mahindra BE Rall-E will likely feature a panoramic glass roof (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is readying its BE Rall-E electric SUV coupe, an off-road version of the BE.05. In the latest development, a near-production-ready prototype has been spotted doing test runs in India, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. Mahindra's new generation of electric vehicles includes the BE series, such as the BE.05, BE.07, BE Rall-E, and BE.09, as well as the XUV.e8 and XUV.e9. Additionally, the carmaker is developing the Thar.e, which promises to be another exciting offering.

2/3

Design and features expected on Mahindra BE Rall-E

The BE Rall-E will be similar in size to the BE.05 EV but with an off-road-focused design. It will feature round headlamps set in a deep cavity, a sturdy front bumper with a tow hook, and skid plates at both ends. Its side profile will showcase thicker cladding and off-road tires. At the rear, a single-strip LED DRL will be available. The company will also provide off-road accessories like a roof-mounted carrier.

3/3

Expected specifications and performance

Built on Mahindra's INGLO platform, the BE Rall-E will be consistent with their upcoming next-gen electric SUVs. However, it may feature modifications for off-roading, such as increased ground clearance with larger tires and a sturdier suspension setup. The e-SUV could get a 60kWh or an 80kWh battery pack, in both single-motor and dual-motor configurations. With the BE.05 set to launch in October 2025, the BE Rall-E could follow in the subsequent months, targeting a niche market.