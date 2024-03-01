Next Article

McLaren's upcoming hypercar will feature an all-LED lighting setup. Representative image (Photo credit: McLaren Automotive)

New McLaren hypercar expected by year's end: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 03:07 pm Mar 01, 202403:07 pm

What's the story British carmaker McLaren Automotive is set to unveil an all-new hypercar, codenamed 'P18,' by the end of 2024. The high-performance car will likely boast a plug-in hybrid V8 engine developing over 1,000hp of maximum power. Automotive News Europe reports that the P18 will feature a brand-new carbon fiber chassis, with seats directly bolted onto it for reduced weight and increased rigidity. Interestingly, the P18 is expected to ditch McLaren's signature 'Dihedral' doors in favor of traditional 'Gullwing' ones.

Aerodynamic features

P18's aero features and recessed headlights

Insiders cited by Automotive News Europe suggest that the P18 will incorporate an active rear spoiler. Inspired by Formula 1 cars, the hypercar will also feature several aerodynamic elements to improve aero-efficiency. The upcoming addition to McLaren's "Ultimate Series" line-up is rumored to have recessed headlights similar to the units seen on the Artura coupe. Nicolas Brown, President of the Americas region, told ANE that engineers are currently "fine-tuning" the new hypercar.

Future

The new-age hybrid setup is 70% lighter than Artura's

The P18's hybrid system is thought to be a fresh innovation, weighing up to 70% less than the one used in the Artura. This aligns with CEO Michael Leiters' statement that "real supercars" without combustion engines won't emerge before 2030. The hypercar's debut comes as competition heats up from electric high-performance vehicles like the Rimac Nevera, Lotus Evija, Pininfarina Battista, and the forthcoming Tesla Roadster.