The teaser image suggests that the Vantage's vents will resemble the shape and crease of the present model, but with a fresh twist. The rear wheel arches seem to be much wider than those in earlier spy photos, adding to the car's visual appeal. Although official power figures haven't been disclosed, rumors indicate that the new Vantage could outperform the outgoing 528hp F1 Edition by a big margin, possibly reaching 600hp.

As for gear shifting options, it's doubtful that a manual transmission will be offered since the previous version was automatic only. However, Aston Martin has confirmed that they will continue to produce limited-run models with manual transmissions, like the Valour that debuted in July. Keep an eye out for more details on the new Vantage as they emerge, with a full unveiling taking place on February 12.

The pricing and availability details of the 2024 Aston Martin Vantage will be disclosed at the time of its debut. However, it should cost more than its predecessor, which starts at Rs. 3 crore (ex-showroom) in India.