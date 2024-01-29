Toyota suspends shipments of 10 cars due to improper certification
Toyota Motor Corporation has hit the brakes on shipments for 10 cars after its supplier, Toyota Industries Corporation, revealed certification issues with some diesel engines. An investigation uncovered irregularities in horsepower output testing. They used computer modules running software different from the mass production version, leading to less variation in values. This comes on the heels of Toyota's subsidiary, Daihatsu, stopping shipments last month due to improper collision safety testing and manipulation of test results going back to 1989.
Irregularities found in horsepower output testing
The investigation found inconsistencies in the horsepower output testing for three engine types, which were used in 10 vehicles worldwide, including six in Japan. Initially, the committee was probing Toyota Industries for certification problems related to forklift engines. In response to the recent findings, Toyota said, "Going forward, we will be involved in all companywide activities to help rebuild Toyota Industries and review the situation to thoroughly ensure that safety and quality are the top priorities."
These models have been affected
The models affected by Toyota's suspension of shipments include the Hilux pick-up truck as well as the Land Cruiser 300 SUV. Separately, the company has also decided to recall 320,000 Daihatsu vehicles.
Japan's transport ministry to conduct on-site inspections
Starting tomorrow (January 30), Japan's transport ministry will conduct on-site inspections of Toyota Industries following the disclosure of certification issues. This marks another bump in the road for Toyota as it grapples with the fallout of improper testing and certification processes within its subsidiaries and suppliers. The company is now focused on rebuilding trust and making sure that safety and quality remain their top priorities amid these recent challenges.