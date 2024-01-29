Test

Irregularities found in horsepower output testing

The investigation found inconsistencies in the horsepower output testing for three engine types, which were used in 10 vehicles worldwide, including six in Japan. Initially, the committee was probing Toyota Industries for certification problems related to forklift engines. In response to the recent findings, Toyota said, "Going forward, we will be involved in all companywide activities to help rebuild Toyota Industries and review the situation to thoroughly ensure that safety and quality are the top priorities."

List

These models have been affected

The models affected by Toyota's suspension of shipments include the Hilux pick-up truck as well as the Land Cruiser 300 SUV. Separately, the company has also decided to recall 320,000 Daihatsu vehicles.

Steps

Japan's transport ministry to conduct on-site inspections

Starting tomorrow (January 30), Japan's transport ministry will conduct on-site inspections of Toyota Industries following the disclosure of certification issues. This marks another bump in the road for Toyota as it grapples with the fallout of improper testing and certification processes within its subsidiaries and suppliers. The company is now focused on rebuilding trust and making sure that safety and quality remain their top priorities amid these recent challenges.