Specifications

Interior and features

Although the CRETA N-Line's interior specifics remain unknown, leaked spy photos hint at an N-Line-exclusive gear lever, and steering wheel, along with an all-black interior theme. It will house a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, for the infotainment system and instrument console. An eight-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control with an integrated air purifier, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, and connected car technologies might also be available.

Performance

It will run on a 158hp, turbo-petrol engine

The SUV will be equipped with a 1.5-liter, turbo-petrol engine, likely coupled with a six-speed manual or a DCT gearbox. The mill should generate a maximum power of 158hp and a peak torque of 253Nm. Three driving modes, known as Normal, Eco, and Sport, will also be offered in the vehicle.

Price

How much will it cost?

The Hyundai CRETA N-Line could cost around Rs. 1 lakh more than the top-spec SX (O) variant of the standard CRETA. This will position it between Rs. 21-23 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores.