Mercedes-Benz to launch facelifted GLA and AMG GLE 53 tomorrow
Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to reveal the prices of the facelifted GLA and AMG GLE 53 coupe in India tomorrow (January 31). This will mark the company's first launch event for 2024 here. The new GLA, a luxurious five-seater SUV, will get its second generational update and is anticipated to come in three versions: 200, 220d, and 220d 4MATIC. On the other hand, the AMG GLE 53 coupe will be available in a single, feature-packed variant.
What does the GLA offer?
The 2024 version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA sports a revamped front grille, updated front and rear bumpers, a refreshed MBUX interface, and new LED headlamps. Here, it will be available with a choice of a 1.3-liter petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel engine option. This car is set to rival other luxury SUVs in the Indian market.
Specifications of the AMG GLE 53 coupe
The AMG GLE 53 coupe (facelift) comes with a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup generated 429hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 560Nm. A 9-speed automatic gearbox takes care of transmission duties. This BMW X5 competitor offers remarkable performance and luxury for Indian buyers.
What about their pricing?
In India, the estimated price for the new Mercedes-Benz GLA ranges from Rs. 50-55 lakh. Meanwhile, the 2024 AMG GLE 53 coupe is likely to be priced between Rs. 1.70 crore and Rs. 1.80 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).