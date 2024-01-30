Features

What does the GLA offer?

The 2024 version of the Mercedes-Benz GLA sports a revamped front grille, updated front and rear bumpers, a refreshed MBUX interface, and new LED headlamps. Here, it will be available with a choice of a 1.3-liter petrol and a 2.0-liter diesel engine option. This car is set to rival other luxury SUVs in the Indian market.

Specs

Specifications of the AMG GLE 53 coupe

The AMG GLE 53 coupe (facelift) comes with a 3.0-liter, turbo-petrol engine combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system. The setup generated 429hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 560Nm. A 9-speed automatic gearbox takes care of transmission duties. This BMW X5 competitor offers remarkable performance and luxury for Indian buyers.

Cost

What about their pricing?

In India, the estimated price for the new Mercedes-Benz GLA ranges from Rs. 50-55 lakh. Meanwhile, the 2024 AMG GLE 53 coupe is likely to be priced between Rs. 1.70 crore and Rs. 1.80 crore (all prices, ex-showroom).