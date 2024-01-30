Exteriors

Customizable lighting signatures

The 2025 Audi Q7's laser headlights provide enhanced visibility, with a laser diode for each light. Activated at speeds above 69.2km/h with high beams, the system uses 24 LEDs to significantly extend the high beam range. Drivers can also select from four lighting signatures for daytime running lights and updated LED taillights. However, it's uncertain if these upgrades will be available in North America due to US regulations.

Interiors

Interior upgrades and new tech features

The base model of the 2025 Audi Q7 now comes with standard contrast stitching, 19-inch wheels, aluminum roof rails, and a rear-view camera with Parking Assist Plus. The interior offers nine decorative inlays, while three new exterior colors, namely Ascari Blue, Chili Red, and Sakhir Gold. Wheel options ranging from 20-22 inches are available. The Q7's infotainment system now supports third-party apps like Spotify, and new driver-assist features have been added.

Engines

Powertrain options and pricing

European buyers can choose between a 3.0-liter diesel engine with two tunes (228hp/282hp), a petrol-powered V6 (335hp), and a 500hp, 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 mill (for SQ7 version). The SQ7 also boasts a black trim, oval-shaped exhaust tips, a chin spoiler, and a 0-97km/h time of 4.1 seconds. The starting price for the new Q7 in Europe is set at €79,300 (around Rs. 71.3 lakh). We do not know if it will arrive in India.