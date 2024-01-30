Toyota sales break-up

Toyota's EVs account for less than 1% of total sales

About one-third of Toyota's sales were gasoline-electric hybrids, while electric vehicles made up less than 1% of the total sales. Toyota's vehicles, encompassing its namesake and Lexus brands, also reached a new high with 10.3 million vehicles sold in 2023. Customers are reporting waits of months or even years for certain models. For the fiscal year beginning in April, Toyota aims to produce 10.6 million vehicles. However, the final shipments could be 10% lower due to limited availability of semiconductors.

Volkswagen shows recovery

Volkswagen reports post-pandemic recovery in sales with 12% surge

German automobile giant Volkswagen Group trails Toyota at the second rank. It experienced a 12% increase in deliveries last year, totaling 9.2 million cars. This signifies a post-pandemic rebound for the automaker as supply chain issues began to resolve. Despite the obstacles faced by the automotive industry, both Toyota and Volkswagen have shown remarkable resilience and adaptability in their operations and sales strategies.