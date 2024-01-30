2024 Range Rover Evoque launched in India at Rs. 67.9L
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has launched the 2024 Range Rover Evoque in India with a starting price of Rs. 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom). This luxury SUV comes in a single, fully-loaded Dynamic SE trim and offers both petrol and diesel engine options. The updated model showcases exterior and interior design changes as well as hi-tech features, including a new curved glass touchscreen infotainment display.
Exterior updates and new color options
The 2024 Range Rover Evoque flaunts a coupe-like silhouette with a floating roof, a revamped front grille, new LED headlamps with signature DRLs, red brake calipers, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV is available in five exterior paint shades, with two fresh hues—Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze. These enhancements elevate the SUV's iconic design while preserving its status as the entry-level model in the Range Rover lineup.
Interior includes advanced infotainment system
Inside, the Evoque features perforated Windsor leather seats, a redesigned center console, heated and ventilated front seats, customizable cabin lighting, and expanded interior space. The five-seater SUV is equipped with a new floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment display powered by the latest Pivi Pro technology. You also get a cabin air purifier, 3D surround view from multiple cameras, and ClearSight Ground View technology for improved safety.
Powertrain options and performance
The 2024 Range Rover Evoque offers two powertrain choices—a 2.0-liter petrol engine producing 247hp and 365Nm of torque, and a 2.0-liter diesel engine generating 201hp and 430Nm of torque. These options cater to the diverse preferences of luxury SUV buyers in India.