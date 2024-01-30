Design changes

Exterior updates and new color options

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque flaunts a coupe-like silhouette with a floating roof, a revamped front grille, new LED headlamps with signature DRLs, red brake calipers, and diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SUV is available in five exterior paint shades, with two fresh hues—Tribeca Blue and Corinthian Bronze. These enhancements elevate the SUV's iconic design while preserving its status as the entry-level model in the Range Rover lineup.

Cabin

Interior includes advanced infotainment system

Inside, the Evoque features perforated Windsor leather seats, a redesigned center console, heated and ventilated front seats, customizable cabin lighting, and expanded interior space. The five-seater SUV is equipped with a new floating 11.4-inch curved glass touchscreen infotainment display powered by the latest Pivi Pro technology. You also get a cabin air purifier, 3D surround view from multiple cameras, and ClearSight Ground View technology for improved safety.

Information

Powertrain options and performance

The 2024 Range Rover Evoque offers two powertrain choices—a 2.0-liter petrol engine producing 247hp and 365Nm of torque, and a 2.0-liter diesel engine generating 201hp and 430Nm of torque. These options cater to the diverse preferences of luxury SUV buyers in India.