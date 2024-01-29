Features

The electric sports car is set to be the flagship model for the 0 Series. It will showcase cutting-edge technology aimed at optimizing interior space, minimizing battery weight, and boosting efficiency. Mibe confirmed that the development process is "steadily proceeding." The car will feature a low-slung, cab-forward profile and a minimalist driver-focused cockpit design, along with a significantly slimmer battery than Honda's current EVs.

Propulsion on the upcoming Honda electric sports car will be ensured by an e-axle drive setup. It will integrate motors, gearbox, and inverter, into a single compact unit in order to optimize interior space.

In a conversation with Autocar, Mibe highlighted that Honda's upcoming sports EV will have a "completely different taste" compared to any performance car the company has previously launched. The R&D program is centered on crafting a unique character that guarantees an engaging driving experience. Additionally, Honda is closely examining the existing electric sports car market, though specific competitors have not been named.