Honda's electric sports car to go official in 2026
Honda has its sights set on an electric sports car as a key component of its revamped EV lineup. This news arrives following the unveiling of two EV concepts at CES 2024 in Las Vegas. CEO Toshihiro Mibe shared that research and development are in full swing for this performance vehicle, which will be a crucial part of the 0 Series range of electric cars, slated for release in 2026.
The model will be a part of the 0 Series
The electric sports car is set to be the flagship model for the 0 Series. It will showcase cutting-edge technology aimed at optimizing interior space, minimizing battery weight, and boosting efficiency. Mibe confirmed that the development process is "steadily proceeding." The car will feature a low-slung, cab-forward profile and a minimalist driver-focused cockpit design, along with a significantly slimmer battery than Honda's current EVs.
What about propulsion?
Propulsion on the upcoming Honda electric sports car will be ensured by an e-axle drive setup. It will integrate motors, gearbox, and inverter, into a single compact unit in order to optimize interior space.
It will have a 'completely different taste'
In a conversation with Autocar, Mibe highlighted that Honda's upcoming sports EV will have a "completely different taste" compared to any performance car the company has previously launched. The R&D program is centered on crafting a unique character that guarantees an engaging driving experience. Additionally, Honda is closely examining the existing electric sports car market, though specific competitors have not been named.