Everything we know about Ola Electric's upcoming commercial e-scooter
Ola Electric is working on a new electric scooter, specifically designed for the commercial market. It will be unlike its S1 e-scooter series aimed at private consumers. The upcoming vehicle will sport a minimalist design, focusing on functionality over aesthetics. It is anticipated to be a single-seater with basic components, potentially targeting the last-mile and B2B sectors in India.
Design elements and underpinnings
The upcoming Ola e-scooter will have a compact front apron and shielded panels beneath the seat, along with a visible luggage rack behind the saddle. A pillion seat might be available as an optional add-on. The vehicle will feature a wishbone-style front fork, akin to a bicycle, twin rear shock absorbers, and drum brakes on both ends. The wheels will be similar to those on the S1 Air and S1 X series, while a flat floorboard will also be present.
Expected features of the vehicle
The handlebar of the new Ola e-scooter will flaunt a small digital dashboard mounted directly onto it. Swappable batteries, like those in Yulu electric vehicles, could be included, but no definitive details have been released. We also do not have any information regarding the motor, range, and charging speed of the two-wheeler.
What about its pricing and availability?
Ola Electric will disclose the availability and pricing details of its upcoming scooter at the time of its debut. However, considering the S1 X series starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy), the new e-scooter is likely to be more budget-friendly.