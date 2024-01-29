Specs

Design elements and underpinnings

The upcoming Ola e-scooter will have a compact front apron and shielded panels beneath the seat, along with a visible luggage rack behind the saddle. A pillion seat might be available as an optional add-on. The vehicle will feature a wishbone-style front fork, akin to a bicycle, twin rear shock absorbers, and drum brakes on both ends. The wheels will be similar to those on the S1 Air and S1 X series, while a flat floorboard will also be present.

Facilities

Expected features of the vehicle

The handlebar of the new Ola e-scooter will flaunt a small digital dashboard mounted directly onto it. Swappable batteries, like those in Yulu electric vehicles, could be included, but no definitive details have been released. We also do not have any information regarding the motor, range, and charging speed of the two-wheeler.

Cost

What about its pricing and availability?

Ola Electric will disclose the availability and pricing details of its upcoming scooter at the time of its debut. However, considering the S1 X series starts at Rs. 89,999 (ex-showroom, including FAME-II subsidy), the new e-scooter is likely to be more budget-friendly.