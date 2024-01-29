Citroen C3 Aircross (automatic) goes official at Rs. 12.9 lakh
Citroen has introduced the C3 Aircross with an automatic gearbox in India, filling a significant gap in its lineup. The C3 Aircross AT comes in two trims, Plus and Max, with prices starting at Rs. 12.85 lakh (ex-showroom). This marks the first model on the C-Cubed platform to feature an automatic gearbox, and bookings are open for a token amount of Rs. 25,000.
What about its performance and exteriors?
The new 6-speed torque converter AT gearbox is sourced from Japanese company Aisin, and paired with the existing 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The power output remains at 110hp, but torque increases to 205Nm, up by 15Nm. There are no exterior differences between the automatic and manual variants. It remains the only model in its segment to offer the convenience of seven seats.
A look at the features list
The AT variant adds new features like remote engine start and AC preconditioning. The C3 Aircross AT also includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a digital instrument cluster. However, the SUV still lacks amenities such as a sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, electrically operated ORVMs, and auto climate control.
How much does it cost?
In India, the Citroen C3 Aircross (automatic) starts at Rs. 12.85 lakh for the Plus version, the Max variant is priced at Rs. 13.50 lakh, and the Max (7-seater) trim costs Rs. 13.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Despite this, the C3 Aircross AT's price undercuts entry-level AT variants of competitors like the Hyundai CRETA, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor.