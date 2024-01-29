Engine

What about its performance and exteriors?

The new 6-speed torque converter AT gearbox is sourced from Japanese company Aisin, and paired with the existing 1.2-liter, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The power output remains at 110hp, but torque increases to 205Nm, up by 15Nm. There are no exterior differences between the automatic and manual variants. It remains the only model in its segment to offer the convenience of seven seats.

Facilities

A look at the features list

The AT variant adds new features like remote engine start and AC preconditioning. The C3 Aircross AT also includes a 10.2-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a digital instrument cluster. However, the SUV still lacks amenities such as a sunroof, ventilated seats, wireless charging, electrically operated ORVMs, and auto climate control.

Pricing

How much does it cost?

In India, the Citroen C3 Aircross (automatic) starts at Rs. 12.85 lakh for the Plus version, the Max variant is priced at Rs. 13.50 lakh, and the Max (7-seater) trim costs Rs. 13.85 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Despite this, the C3 Aircross AT's price undercuts entry-level AT variants of competitors like the Hyundai CRETA, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and MG Astor.

