2024 Hyundai CRETA launched in India at Rs. 11 lakh

1/5

Auto 2 min read

2024 Hyundai CRETA launched in India at Rs. 11 lakh

By Akash Pandey 01:22 pm Jan 16, 202401:22 pm

The new Hyundai CRETA offers multiple drive modes for a personalized driving experience

Hyundai CRETA (facelift) is now official in the Indian market, boasting a bolder design, a new turbo engine, and a host of hi-tech features. This is an updated version of the second-gen model which debuted in 2020. The refreshed SUV comes in seven different trims. The prices start at Rs. 10,99,900 for the base E variant and go up to Rs. 17,23,800 for the SX(O) top-end model (all prices, ex-showroom).

2/5

New LED positioning lamp and DRLs compliment front look

The 2024 Hyundai CRETA showcases a sturdy exterior with a reimagined grille, an elongated LED DRL strip, quad-beam headlamps, and a striking silver skid plate. On the rear, it has connected LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a wiper, and a high-mounted stop lamp. The SUV also sports redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels on the premium variants.

3/5

Interior has a premium feel

Inside, the new Hyundai CRETA offers a five-seater cabin with ambient lighting, 10.25-inch dual displays, a digital cluster, piano black panel on the upper dashboard, and a multi-spoke steering wheel. It also gets a new AC panel with revised vents and touch-based panel for dual-zone climate control. Additional convenience features include a 360-degree-view camera, wireless charging, voice-enabled ventilated front seats, voice-enabled panoramic sunroof, an 8-way power-adjustable driver's seat, rear-window curtains, and an 8-speaker Bose system.

4/5

It gets Level 2 ADAS safety features

The facelifted Hyuindai CRETA comes with three engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol, a 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated petrol, and a 1.5-liter diesel. Transmission options include a 6-speed Manual, IVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission), 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission), and 6-speed Automatic. The SUV introduces 19 Hyundai 'SmartSense' Level 2 ADAS features for safety and protection. Overall, it offers over 70 safety features, including 36 standard ones like all-wheel disc brakes, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control and more.

5/5

Buyers can chose from six mono-tone and a dual-tone option

The new Hyundai CRETA is available in seven variants: E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX(O). It comes in six mono-tone colour options including Robust Emerald Pearl, Fiery Red, Ranger Khaki, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and Titan Grey. There's also a dual-tone colour option in Atlas White with Black Roof. The updated Hyundai Creta will compete with models like the Maruti Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, SKODA KUSHAQ, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross.