Royal Enfield launches Shotgun 650 at Rs. 3.6 lakh

By Dwaipayan Roy 08:15 pm Jan 15, 202408:15 pm

The bike is offered in 4 shades

Royal Enfield has launched the new Shotgun 650 in India, with prices starting at Rs. 3.59 lakh (ex-showroom). This motorcycle is offered in three versions - Custom Shed, Custom Pro, and Custom Special - and sits between the Super Meteor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in the brand's lineup. The Shotgun 650 is available in four color choices: Stencil White, Plasma Blue, Drill Green, and Sheetmetal Gray.

Design and performance

The Shotgun 650 shares its chassis with the Super Meteor 650 but sports a slightly different body design to match its bobber-like appearance. It comes with a flatter handlebar and center-set footpegs, providing a comfortable riding position. The bike is powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin, oil-cooled engine that generates 46.4hp at 7,250rpm and 52.3Nm at 5,650rpm, coupled with a six-speed gearbox.

Features and hardware

Shotgun 650 is equipped with a full-LED lighting system, Tripper navigation, a USB charging port, and the Wingman app. The app offers features like live location tracking, engine oil level updates, and service reminders. In terms of hardware, it has Showa inverted forks at the front and twin springs at the rear for suspension. The bike rides on an 18/17-inch (front/rear) alloy wheel setup and comes with disc brakes on both ends.

How much does it cost?

In India, the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 adorned in Sheetmetal Gray costs Rs. 3.59 lakh, while Plasma Blue and Drill Green are priced at Rs. 3.70 lakh. Finally, the Stencil White variant is priced at Rs. 3.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).