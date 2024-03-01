Next Article

MG Hector features a segment-first vertically-oriented 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel

MG Motor records 18% sales growth with Hector leading charge

By Pradnesh Naik 02:20 pm Mar 01, 202402:20 pm

What's the story MG Motor is celebrating an 18% sales boost in India this February. The Hector SUV continues to be MG Motor's top-selling car in India, playing a significant role in the company's success. The iconic British marque sold 4,532 units last month, compared to January's 3,825 units. In just two months, the automaker has already reached about 14% of its total sales from last year, when it sold 56,902 units.

Design

Let's take a look at the MG Hector

Priced between Rs. 14.95 lakh and Rs. 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, the MG Hector has been the best-selling vehicle for the company in recent years. The SUV gets a large chrome-studded grille inspired by the Argyle design pattern, bumper-mounted LED headlights with split-type DRLs, connected LED taillights, and 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Its spacious five-seater cabin features an all-black dashboard, ventilated front seats, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a vertical 14.0-inch HD infotainment panel.

Information

The SUV is available with multiple engine options

Powering the MG Hector is a 2.0-liter diesel engine that develops 168hp/350Nm, a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 141hp/250Nm, or a 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid mill that puts out 141hp/250Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by either a six-speed manual, DCT, or CVT gearbox.

EV sales

Electric vehicles contribute 33% to MG Motor's sales

Electric vehicles (EVs) accounted for roughly 33% of MG Motor's total sales in February, with over 1,400 units sold. The company currently holds the second-largest market share in India's passenger EV segment, just behind Tata Motors. The carmaker aims to launch five new vehicles in India by 2028, with most of them being electric vehicles. Additionally, it also plans to assemble EV battery packs at its Gujarat facility, to keep the costs in check.